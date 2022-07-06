Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.10

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and traded as low as $8.13. Buzzi Unicem shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BZZUY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €17.70 ($18.44) to €18.00 ($18.75) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €20.00 ($20.83) to €19.50 ($20.31) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €33.00 ($34.38) to €29.00 ($30.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

