Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $386.80

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 386.80 ($4.68) and last traded at GBX 427 ($5.17), with a volume of 153679 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 406.40 ($4.92).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Bytes Technology Group from GBX 650 ($7.87) to GBX 500 ($6.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($7.75) target price on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 430.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 467.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a GBX 10.40 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Bytes Technology Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Bytes Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

About Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT)

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

