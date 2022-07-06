Bytom (BTM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.29 Million

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Bytom has a market cap of $17.80 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00028873 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00247334 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002264 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000952 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,760,031,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,558,226,169 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

