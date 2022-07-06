Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Trading 2.2% Higher

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 35,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 97,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.38.

About Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR)

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. It principally holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project covering an area of 41,576.08 hectares located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

