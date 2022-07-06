Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,408. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26.

In other news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, purchased 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $577,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $761,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

