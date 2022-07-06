Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 89.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPE. Roth Capital raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $821,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 504,077 shares of company stock worth $31,222,110 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 290.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 489.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

