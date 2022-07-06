Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.48 billion-$8.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion.

NYSE CPB traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $48.12. The company had a trading volume of 29,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,462. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Campbell Soup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.10.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 26,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

