Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.07

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.07 and last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 2491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.40%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 35.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after buying an additional 883,239 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,174,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,287,000 after buying an additional 116,980 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 27.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,610,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,604,000 after buying an additional 348,004 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 33.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after buying an additional 368,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,237,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,931,000 after buying an additional 213,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

