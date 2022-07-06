Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) versus Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Head to Head Review

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) and Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Cazoo Group has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penske Automotive Group has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cazoo Group and Penske Automotive Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A Penske Automotive Group 5.13% 35.33% 10.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cazoo Group and Penske Automotive Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cazoo Group $918.30 million 0.60 -$747.38 million N/A N/A Penske Automotive Group $25.55 billion 0.32 $1.19 billion $17.42 6.16

Penske Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cazoo Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.3% of Cazoo Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Penske Automotive Group shares are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of Penske Automotive Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cazoo Group and Penske Automotive Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cazoo Group 0 5 0 0 2.00 Penske Automotive Group 1 1 3 0 2.40

Cazoo Group currently has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 230.67%. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus target price of $116.80, suggesting a potential upside of 8.77%. Given Cazoo Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cazoo Group is more favorable than Penske Automotive Group.

Summary

Penske Automotive Group beats Cazoo Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors. The company engages in the sale of new and used motor vehicles, and related products and services comprise vehicle and collision repair services, as well as placement of finance and lease contracts, third-party insurance products, and other aftermarket products; and wholesale of parts. It also operates a heavy and medium duty truck dealership, which offers Freightliner and Western Star branded trucks, as well as a range of used trucks, and maintenance and repair services. In addition, it imports and distributes Western Star heavy-duty trucks, MAN heavy and medium duty trucks, buses, and Dennis Eagle refuse collection vehicles with associated parts in Australia, New Zealand, and portions of the Pacific. Further, the company distributes diesel and gas engines, and power systems. The company operates 320 retail automotive franchises, including 146 franchises located in the United States and 174 franchises located outside of the United States; 23 CarShop used vehicle dealerships in the United States and the United Kingdom; and 37 commercial truck dealerships in Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Georgia, Utah, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, and Oregon, as well as Canada. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

