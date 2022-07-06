Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.10.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. Citigroup cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.
NASDAQ CBOE opened at $117.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.29. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
