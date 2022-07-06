CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in CBRE Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,755,000 after acquiring an additional 846,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,295,000 after buying an additional 88,304 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $426,873,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,829,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,560,000 after buying an additional 340,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $347,784,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group stock opened at $76.47 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.89. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

