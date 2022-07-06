C&C Group (LON:CCR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $208.88

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 208.88 ($2.53) and traded as low as GBX 183 ($2.22). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 184.20 ($2.23), with a volume of 241,948 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCR shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 288 ($3.49) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.63) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 197.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 208.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £725.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

