CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Insider CCL Industries Inc. Buys 19,223 Shares

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 19,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$59.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,138,382.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,138,382.22.

CCL Industries Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CCL Industries alerts:

On Friday, June 17th, CCL Industries Inc. purchased 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$59.42 per share, with a total value of C$4,206,600.93.

On Wednesday, June 15th, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$58.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,122,432.81.

On Monday, June 13th, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$58.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,150,875.83.

On Friday, June 10th, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$60.01 per share, with a total value of C$4,247,814.29.

On Wednesday, June 8th, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$59.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,229,706.46.

On Monday, June 6th, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$61.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,326,085.68.

On Friday, June 3rd, CCL Industries Inc. bought 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$61.33 per share, with a total value of C$4,341,581.40.

On Wednesday, June 1st, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$61.47 per share, with a total value of C$4,351,583.88.

On Monday, May 16th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 72,469 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$59.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,341,262.69.

CCL Industries stock traded down C$0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$60.80. 70,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,120. CCL Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of C$53.36 and a 12 month high of C$75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26.

CCL.B has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares set a C$79.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.44.

About CCL Industries (Get Rating)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.