CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Insider CCL Industries Inc. Purchases 70,789 Shares

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) insider CCL Industries Inc. purchased 70,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$61.11 per share, with a total value of C$4,326,085.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,789 shares in the company, valued at C$4,326,085.68.

CCL Industries Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 20th, CCL Industries Inc. purchased 19,223 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$59.22 per share, with a total value of C$1,138,382.22.

On Friday, June 17th, CCL Industries Inc. purchased 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$59.42 per share, with a total value of C$4,206,600.93.

On Wednesday, June 15th, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$58.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,122,432.81.

On Monday, June 13th, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$58.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,150,875.83.

On Friday, June 10th, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$60.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,247,814.29.

On Wednesday, June 8th, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$59.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,229,706.46.

On Friday, June 3rd, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$61.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,341,581.40.

On Wednesday, June 1st, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$61.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,351,583.88.

On Monday, May 16th, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 72,469 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$59.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,341,262.69.

Shares of CCL.B stock traded down C$0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$60.80. The stock had a trading volume of 70,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,120. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.76. CCL Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of C$53.36 and a 52-week high of C$75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.86 billion and a PE ratio of 18.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41.

CCL.B has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares set a C$79.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.44.

CCL Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

