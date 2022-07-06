CEEK VR Price Up 70.2% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One CEEK VR coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001624 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 70.2% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $263.29 million and approximately $52.73 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,174.76 or 1.00041865 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 803,717,779 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

