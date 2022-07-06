CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 5,670,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,121,857. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

CX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.62.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

