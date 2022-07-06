CenterStar Asset Management LLC Takes $448,000 Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Nikola by 1.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nikola during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at $1,147,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. Nikola Co. has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $16.86.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 1899900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NKLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

