Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

NYSE LEU opened at $26.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.26. Centrus Energy has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $88.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.84). Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a net margin of 60.97%. The business had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

