Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 141,186 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 646.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,186 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,268,000 after buying an additional 3,797,499 shares during the period. P E Global LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,104,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.18. The company had a trading volume of 183,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,947,434. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.86. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

