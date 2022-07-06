Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 237,102 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 627.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 274,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,102 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $14,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.
ACWX traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,524. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $58.56.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX)
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.