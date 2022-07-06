Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 2,783 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $24,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 50,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,372,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 256.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,947 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $2,273,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.15.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.78. 5,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.39. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $125.17 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.57%.

Camden Property Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.