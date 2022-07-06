Cerity Partners LLC Buys 18,034 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,034 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,773,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 108.6% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 377.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,934,000 after purchasing an additional 287,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $82.82. 84,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,806,146. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.94 and a 12 month high of $86.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

