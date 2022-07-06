Cerity Partners LLC Buys 3,242 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $15,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,479,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,601,000 after purchasing an additional 42,028 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,087,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,844,000 after purchasing an additional 395,742 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,172,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,228,000 after purchasing an additional 384,628 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,340,000 after purchasing an additional 53,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $298,491,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.86.

NYSE:J traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.39. 2,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,697. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $150.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

