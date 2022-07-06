Cerity Partners LLC Buys 45,820 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,820 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $18,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 37,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 75,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,881. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.