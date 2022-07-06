Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $27,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,188,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 697.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,893 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.49. 22,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,134. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $174.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

