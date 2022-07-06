Cerity Partners LLC Has $35.67 Million Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,345,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111,973 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $35,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 20,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

GBDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GBDC traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $13.17. 7,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,182. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.88.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.16 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 86.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.