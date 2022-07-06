Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 121,437 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,437 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $47,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 108,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 59,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $693,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,319. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.44.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.