Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 9,793 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $31,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,410,285,000 after acquiring an additional 265,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $2,266,923,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.85. 106,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,376,286. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

