Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Chubb by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.88. 7,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $157.19 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.23 and its 200-day moving average is $203.45.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.14.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

