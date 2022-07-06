Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF makes up about 1.0% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 1.66% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $62,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,182.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 496,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,081,000 after purchasing an additional 458,086 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,092,000. Finally, White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.68. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,990. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $284.31 and a 52 week high of $453.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.08.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

