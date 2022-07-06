CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Short Interest Up 23.9% in June

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 6,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Consumer Edge lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF opened at $83.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $113.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

