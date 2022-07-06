CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $104.67

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$104.67 and traded as low as C$101.46. CGI shares last traded at C$101.84, with a volume of 182,409 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIB.A shares. Raymond James set a C$130.00 target price on CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CGI from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised CGI to a “buy” rating and set a C$119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$126.09.

Get CGI alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$103.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of C$24.71 billion and a PE ratio of 17.90.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.