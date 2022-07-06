Charles N. York II Sells 1,479 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CFO Charles N. York II sold 1,479 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,721,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.72. The company had a trading volume of 510,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,876. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). Research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

DAWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,223,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $162,832,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

