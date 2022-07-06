China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 2.1% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.24.

ISRG stock opened at $206.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.38 and its 200 day moving average is $268.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

