China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,773,000 after buying an additional 1,470,498 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,253,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,817,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after purchasing an additional 551,729 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.46.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $86.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.28 and its 200 day moving average is $82.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $355,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $1,638,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,438,457.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,763 shares of company stock worth $8,097,160. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

