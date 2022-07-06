China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Marvell Technology makes up 1.9% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $365,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,165 shares of company stock worth $8,316,271. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average is $65.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of -70.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.62.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

