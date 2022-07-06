China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 106,651 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,651 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTES. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 1,423.5% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in NetEase by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $92.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.41. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. NetEase had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

