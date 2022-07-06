China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 123,710 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 123,710 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) accounts for about 1.3% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $34.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.87.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

