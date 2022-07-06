China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $3.07 Million Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $176,000.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $19.86.

