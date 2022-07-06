China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $84,000 Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRSP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.31.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $70.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.33. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $155.87.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.51) EPS. Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,878,283.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

