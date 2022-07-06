Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.60- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.34 billion.

CI stock opened at $264.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.05. The company has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $273.58.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a mkt perform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $289.12.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,705 shares of company stock worth $32,597,278. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

