Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Raised by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,348,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $130,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after buying an additional 11,804,677 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,591,000 after buying an additional 6,349,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after buying an additional 5,730,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,693,000 after buying an additional 2,936,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

