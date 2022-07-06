Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives $68.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.25.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th.
C stock opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $74.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. National Pension Service grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,685,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,461,000 after buying an additional 12,306 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).
