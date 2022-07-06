Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $84,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 33,850 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 1,408.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its position in Citigroup by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 733,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,187,000 after purchasing an additional 45,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on C shares. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

C opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.