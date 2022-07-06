Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.22

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CVE:CSX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 30940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Clean Seed Capital Group from C$1.14 to C$1.01 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Clean Seed Capital Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$19.62 million and a PE ratio of -7.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.37.

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on development of the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and commercialization of the related SMART Seeder technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Seed Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Seed Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.