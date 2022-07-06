Clean Yield Group Buys 3,600 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group owned approximately 0.41% of Amalgamated Financial worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 41,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. 37.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Amalgamated Financial stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.98. 64,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12. The company has a market cap of $616.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

In other news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 12,316 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $245,704.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,843.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,317 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $90,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,272 shares of company stock valued at $448,859 over the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

