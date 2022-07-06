Clean Yield Group Buys 7,738 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,134 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,217,000 after purchasing an additional 657,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,378 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,330,000 after buying an additional 161,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $197,428,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in First Solar by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,531,030 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,445,000 after buying an additional 50,029 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,767 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,471,000 after buying an additional 46,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.50 to $65.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.97.

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $194,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $123,130.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,570 shares of company stock worth $1,743,499 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.14. 3,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,238. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.62 and its 200 day moving average is $74.72. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). First Solar had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

