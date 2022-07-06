Clean Yield Group Cuts Stock Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Clean Yield Group decreased its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group owned about 0.06% of Middlesex Water worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Middlesex Water by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Middlesex Water by 85.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,769,000 after acquiring an additional 97,651 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Middlesex Water by 12.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSEX. StockNews.com upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

NASDAQ:MSEX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,810. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $75.77 and a twelve month high of $121.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.15%.

In other news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 620 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $49,810.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.