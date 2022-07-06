Clean Yield Group Grows Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA comprises approximately 1.3% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,631,000 after buying an additional 1,926,113 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,796,000 after buying an additional 1,018,179 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,622,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,929 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,525,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,698,000 after acquiring an additional 953,660 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,940,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,055,000 after purchasing an additional 936,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,125. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $66.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on XRAY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

