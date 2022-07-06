Clean Yield Group Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Clean Yield Group lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,510 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for approximately 2.1% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 204.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 67.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,309 shares of company stock worth $5,512,357 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.06. The company had a trading volume of 47,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $76.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

